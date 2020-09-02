Japan's Kishida: When other countries start to normalise policy, Japan must not fall behind

Comments by Japan LDP leadership candidate, Fumio Kishida





For the next few years, Japan must take bold fiscal steps to combat pandemic

Hard to roll back fiscal, monetary stimulus under Abenomics for now

Economic environment makes it hard to raise interest rates

But when other countries start to normalise policy, Japan must not be late in seeking exit strategy for its monetary, fiscal policy stance

As mentioned earlier here , Kishida sort of represents a mix between Japan's current set of policies and also bold changes in the longer-term.





He is saying that for now, they must maintain the policies enacted by Abe but he is willing to pursue a change from the powerful monetary easing by the BOJ when possible.





That said, Suga is arguably still more preferred by most key LDP lawmakers so Kishida's remarks aren't likely to echo too much for the time being.



