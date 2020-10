Lower stocks in Asia

The Japan's Nikkei is opening down -0.8% to 23,456.25 at the PM open.

The Topix is fairing even worse at -1.2% to 1,617.99.





Other major indices are lower in the Asian Pacific trading:

S&P/ASX is trading down -0.46%



Shanghai composite index is down -0.83%



Hang Seng index is trading down -0.42%



KOSPI is trading down -0.87%

The E-mini contract is also trading lower by -24 points to 3408.50.