J&J coronavirus vaccine -the firm says it can deliver 100m does by the end of H1

Johnson & Johnson has applied to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization.

FDA is expected to grant that as early as this weekend

J&J says it can provide 20M doses of its single-shot coronavirus vaccine to the U.S. government by late March





The vaccine is 66 percent effective against the virus overall, but showed just 57 percent efficacy in a trial in South Africa, where a problematic strain, B.1.315, has spread widely. That strain has been reported in 10 U.S. states.











