Johnson imposes 10-day hotspot arrival quarantine. Hopes to open schools in March

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comments from the UK PM

  • Hopes to reopen schools March 8
  • Says picture should be clearer in mid-Feb
  • We remain in a perilous situation
  • Will publish plan on exiting lockdown in week of Feb 22
  • Our aim will be to gradually phase out measures
  • Will not be possible to reopen schools immediately after Feb half-term
  • For arrivals who can't be rejected from hotspot countries, will require a 10-day quarantine
Given that UK cases have plunged lately, I'm surprised at how long this timeline is.
