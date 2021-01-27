Johnson imposes 10-day hotspot arrival quarantine. Hopes to open schools in March
Comments from the UK PM
- Hopes to reopen schools March 8
- Says picture should be clearer in mid-Feb
- We remain in a perilous situation
- Will publish plan on exiting lockdown in week of Feb 22
- Our aim will be to gradually phase out measures
- Will not be possible to reopen schools immediately after Feb half-term
- For arrivals who can't be rejected from hotspot countries, will require a 10-day quarantine
Given that UK cases have plunged lately, I'm surprised at how long this timeline is.