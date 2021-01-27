Johnson imposes 10-day hotspot arrival quarantine. Hopes to open schools in March

Hopes to reopen schools March 8

Says picture should be clearer in mid-Feb

We remain in a perilous situation

Will publish plan on exiting lockdown in week of Feb 22

Our aim will be to gradually phase out measures

Will not be possible to reopen schools immediately after Feb half-term

For arrivals who can't be rejected from hotspot countries, will require a 10-day quarantine



Given that UK cases have plunged lately, I'm surprised at how long this timeline is.



