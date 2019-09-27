Johnson plans to present concrete Brexit proposals to EU

UK government plans concrete Brexit proposals after the Conservative conference

UK to present plan to EU

UK plan would allow time for pre-October summit scrutiny

Expectations are ultra-low but there is a chance for Boris Johnson to thread the needle here. What's worrisome is that nothing remotely resembling a coherent plan has leaked and when it comes to Brexit, everything leaks.





The EU summit is Oct 17-18 and the Tory conference is Sept 29-Oct 2.

