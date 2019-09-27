Johnson plans to present concrete Brexit proposals to EU

UK report, citing people familiar

  • UK government plans concrete Brexit proposals after the Conservative conference
  • UK to present plan to EU
  • UK plan would allow time for pre-October summit scrutiny
Expectations are ultra-low but there is a chance for Boris Johnson to thread the needle here. What's worrisome is that nothing remotely resembling a coherent plan has leaked and when it comes to Brexit, everything leaks.

The EU summit is Oct 17-18 and the Tory conference is Sept 29-Oct 2.

