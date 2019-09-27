Johnson plans to present concrete Brexit proposals to EU
UK report, citing people familiar
- UK government plans concrete Brexit proposals after the Conservative conference
- UK to present plan to EU
- UK plan would allow time for pre-October summit scrutiny
Expectations are ultra-low but there is a chance for Boris Johnson to thread the needle here. What's worrisome is that nothing remotely resembling a coherent plan has leaked and when it comes to Brexit, everything leaks.
The EU summit is Oct 17-18 and the Tory conference is Sept 29-Oct 2.