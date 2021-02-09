JOLT job openings 6646K vs 6400K estimate

The JOLTS job openings for December 2020

prior month 6527K revised to 6572K

JOLTS job openings 6646 vs. 6572K last month. Job openings rate +4.5% vs. +4.4% last month.

Pace of hiring 3.9% vs. 4.2% last month

Total hirings 5539K vs. 5935K last month



Quits job rate 2.3% vs. 2.2% last month

Total quits 3286K vs. 3180K last month



Separations rate 3.8% vs. 3.9% last month

Total separations 5460K vs. 5523K last month



Layoffs and discharges 1.3% vs. 1.4% last month

Total layoffs and discharges 1812K vs. 2055K last month





Looking at the graph, the data has been somewhat steady for job openings since July 2020.









The data is holding that it is December, but job openings increased marginally. While hirings were down, the quit rate rose modestly and separations fell modestly. A somewhat mixed/steady report.