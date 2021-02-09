JOLT job openings 6646K vs 6400K estimate

The JOLTS job openings for December 2020

  • prior month 6527K revised to 6572K
  • JOLTS job openings 6646 vs. 6572K last month. Job openings rate +4.5% vs. +4.4% last month.
  • Pace of hiring 3.9% vs. 4.2% last month
  • Total hirings 5539K vs. 5935K last month
  • Quits job rate 2.3% vs. 2.2% last month
  • Total quits 3286K vs. 3180K last month
  • Separations rate 3.8% vs. 3.9% last month
  • Total separations 5460K vs. 5523K last month
  • Layoffs and discharges 1.3% vs. 1.4% last month
  • Total layoffs and discharges 1812K vs. 2055K last month
The data is holding that it is December, but job openings increased marginally. While hirings were down, the quit rate rose modestly and separations fell modestly. A somewhat mixed/steady report.

Looking at the graph, the data has been somewhat steady for job openings since July 2020.

Jolts job openings
