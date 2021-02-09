JOLT job openings 6646K vs 6400K estimate
The JOLTS job openings for December 2020
- prior month 6527K revised to 6572K
- JOLTS job openings 6646 vs. 6572K last month. Job openings rate +4.5% vs. +4.4% last month.
- Pace of hiring 3.9% vs. 4.2% last month
- Total hirings 5539K vs. 5935K last month
- Quits job rate 2.3% vs. 2.2% last month
- Total quits 3286K vs. 3180K last month
- Separations rate 3.8% vs. 3.9% last month
- Total separations 5460K vs. 5523K last month
- Layoffs and discharges 1.3% vs. 1.4% last month
- Total layoffs and discharges 1812K vs. 2055K last month
Looking at the graph, the data has been somewhat steady for job openings since July 2020.