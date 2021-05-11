JOLTS and a full slate of central bank speakers dot the New York economic calendar today
What's coming up today
Moderate US dollar weakness is the theme so far today but all eyes are on tech stocks, which have gone from the penthouse to the doghouse (more on that here).
Data won't be a driver with only the March JOLTS report due at 1400 GMT. Job openings are forecast at 7500K.
Risks abound from central bank speakers though with:
- BOE's Bailey at 1430 GMT (though the topic is LIBOR)
- Fed's Williams at 1430 GMT
- ECB's Knot at 1530 GMT
- Fed's Brainard at 1600 GMT
- ECB's de Cos at 1600 GMT
- Fed's Daly at 17100 GMT
- Fed's Bostic at 1715 GMT
- Fed's Harker at 1800 GMT
- Fed's Kashkari at 1830 GMT