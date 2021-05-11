JOLTS and a full slate of central bank speakers dot the New York economic calendar today

What's coming up today





Moderate US dollar weakness is the theme so far today but all eyes are on tech stocks, which have gone from the penthouse to the doghouse ( more on that here ).





Data won't be a driver with only the March JOLTS report due at 1400 GMT. Job openings are forecast at 7500K.





Risks abound from central bank speakers though with:





BOE's Bailey at 1430 GMT (though the topic is LIBOR)

Fed's Williams at 1430 GMT

ECB's Knot at 1530 GMT

Fed's Brainard at 1600 GMT

ECB's de Cos at 1600 GMT

Fed's Daly at 17100 GMT

Fed's Bostic at 1715 GMT

Fed's Harker at 1800 GMT

Fed's Kashkari at 1830 GMT





