JP Morgan are wary of new coronavirus cases rising

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A snippet via a JP Morgan note:

  •  new infections have started to rise again over the last week or so in a number of economies
  • The spread of more infectious variants is likely behind these recent moves, abetted in some places by loosened restrictions
  • We will be carefully watching these data


Yes, worth watching, a rise in COVID-19 infections due to mutant variants could, if on a large scale, change the consensus narrative on reflation.  I don't expect this will happen, but something to be aware of nevertheless. 

