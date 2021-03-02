JP Morgan are wary of new coronavirus cases rising

A snippet via a JP Morgan note:

new infections have started to rise again over the last week or so in a number of economies

The spread of more infectious variants is likely behind these recent moves, abetted in some places by loosened restrictions

We will be carefully watching these data



Yes, worth watching, a rise in COVID-19 infections due to mutant variants could, if on a large scale, change the consensus narrative on reflation. I don't expect this will happen, but something to be aware of nevertheless.