JP Morgan expect the US dollar to get weaker (once US Treasury yields stop rising)

Via Reuters polling of analyst expectations for the USD, the highlights:
- 46 of 54 analysts said US Treasury yields will give the dollar the
most direction over the next 12 months
- 29 of 48 analysts said the dollar's strength was not at
an inflection point against other currencies
Reuters also report some of the remarks received, this via Tai Hui, chief Asia market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management:
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
- "The market in the near term is going to focus on the fact that
we expect U.S. Treasury yields to keep rising on the back of the
Fed's tapering of QE and also the ongoing recovery in the U.S.
economy"
- "Treasury yields are not going to rise
indefinitely. At some point they're going to stabilize and I think
that's when the dollar is going to face a bit more downward pressure
and that's why we are still expecting the dollar to get weaker."