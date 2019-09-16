Juncker: Brexit talks with Johnson were good

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson declines to comment after talks came to an end

Both parties are now departing the restaurant after their lunch talk has finished. Not much more from Juncker, so I guess it means "as you were". Tick tock, tick tock...
ForexLive

eu clock

More:
  • Any solution must be compatible with the withdrawal agreement
  • Underlined EU willingness to examine proposals to meet objectives of backstop
There are two points between the lines here. One is that Johnson didn't offer a solution or a proposal.
