Juncker doesn't immediately shoot down UK Brexit proposal
Says EU Commission will examine proposal carefully
- Says Commission will now examine the legal text objectively
- Delicate balance struck by Good Friday agreement must be preserved
- Will need further wok in the coming days, notably with regards to the governance of the backstop
- Acknowledged the positive advances, notably on full regulator alignment for all goods and the control of goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain
This is a positive for the pound and it's at the highs of the day.