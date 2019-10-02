Juncker doesn't immediately shoot down UK Brexit proposal

Says EU Commission will examine proposal carefully

  • Says Commission will now examine the legal text objectively
  • Delicate balance struck by Good Friday agreement must be preserved
  • Will need further wok in the coming days, notably with regards to the governance of the backstop
  • Acknowledged the positive advances, notably on full regulator alignment for all goods and the control of goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain
This is a positive for the pound and it's at the highs of the day.

