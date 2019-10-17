Juncker: Where there is a will, there is a deal - we have one!

"We've got a great new deal that takes back control - now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment #GetBrexitDone #TakeBackControl"

The pound continues to move higher on the back of the headlines here as cable moves to a fresh high of 1.2944. The question now though is, does Johnson command a parliamentary majority to get see this deal through the finish line?