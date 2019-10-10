Just waking up? Seeing cable on 1.24? Here's why (spoiler - Brexit breakthrough).

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

GBP has had a huge up move, in response to the UK compromise on Northern Ireland in Brexit negotiations. 

As Greg says in the wrap (US time) - it stole the show from the US/China talks. And:
  • The GBP is ending the day as the runaway strongest currency of the day.
The major events, as they unfolded (read from the bottom up for chronology):

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose