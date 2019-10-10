Just waking up? Seeing cable on 1.24? Here's why (spoiler - Brexit breakthrough).
GBP has had a huge up move, in response to the UK compromise on Northern Ireland in Brexit negotiations.
As Greg says in the wrap (US time) - it stole the show from the US/China talks. And:
- The GBP is ending the day as the runaway strongest currency of the day.
The major events, as they unfolded (read from the bottom up for chronology):
- Brexit: NI would leave the customs union, but "follow" EU customs rules.
- Britain is proposing a pared down free-trade agreement to end Brexit stalemate
- Irish PM Varadkar: Meeting with PM Johnson was positive and promising
- Irish Independent: Good progress made on trade issues
- Headline news sends the GBPUSD racing higher. Decision time.
- Johnson and Varadkar say they could see pathway to possible deal