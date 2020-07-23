Kansas City Fed manufacturing activity index rises to 3 from 1 last month
Kansas city Fed manufacturing activity index for July 2020
The Kansas City Fed manufacturing activity index for July came in at 3 vs. 5 estimate. However the index is up from last month 1 reading. The low reached in April extended to -30.
- Number of employees 3 vs. -6 last month
- average employee workweek rises to 6
- shipments 11 vs. 8 last month
- production 7 vs. 2 last month
- new orders for exports fall to -10 from -8 last month
- new orders rose 9 from 7 last month
- price paid for materials rises to 3 vs. 1 last month
- prices receives 6 vs. 7 last month