Kansas City Fed manufacturing activity index rises to 3 from 1 last month

The Kansas City Fed manufacturing activity index for July came in at 3 vs. 5 estimate. However the index is up from last month 1 reading. The low reached in April extended to -30.
  • Number of employees 3 vs. -6 last month
  • average employee workweek rises to 6
  • shipments 11 vs. 8 last month
  • production 7 vs. 2 last month
  • new orders for exports fall to -10 from -8 last month
  • new orders rose 9 from 7 last month
  • price paid for materials rises to 3 vs. 1 last month
  • prices receives 6 vs. 7 last month
