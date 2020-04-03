Kudlow: Trump told Russia and Saudis to stop colluding and oversupplying the world with oil
Comments from Kudlow
The hypocrisy is breathtaking.
The US spent 40 years browbeating OPEC for not producing at maximum levels and now it's begging to re-create the cartel. Meanwhile the NOPEC legislation remains in play in Congress.
Meanwhile, the WSJ reports that the White House has discussed a mandated shutdown of production in the Gulf of Mexico. Ostensibly this would be to prevent the spread of coronavirus on platforms but I think we all know the real reason.
All Gulf production is about 2 million barrels per day.