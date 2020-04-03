Kudlow: Trump told Russia and Saudis to stop colluding and oversupplying the world with oil

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comments from Kudlow

The hypocrisy is breathtaking.

The US spent 40 years browbeating OPEC for not producing at maximum levels and now it's begging to re-create the cartel. Meanwhile the NOPEC legislation remains in play in Congress.

Meanwhile, the WSJ reports that the White House has discussed a mandated shutdown of production in the Gulf of Mexico. Ostensibly this would be to prevent the spread of coronavirus on platforms but I think we all know the real reason.

All Gulf production is about 2 million barrels per day.

