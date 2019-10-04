Kudlow: US team going open-minded into trade talks next week

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Trough to read much into that comment

If anything, it's negative. I would like to believe they already have a very good idea of what's coming.

He also said there could be some positive surprises coming out of US-China talks, but stressed that he's not making any predictions. So you can read that as a hint he knows there will be at least something good but he can't be sure until China delivers.

I have to wonder if any of this recent drama around Trump changes his appetite for a fight.

Update: Kudlow adds that he thinks there has been a "softening in the psychology of the trade talks."

