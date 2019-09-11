Labour's Watson: It feels like a Brexit election is inevitable

Comments by Labour party deputy chief, Tom Watson

Our first priority must be to prevent a no-deal Brexit

There has been quite a bit of chatter as of late that the Labour party is rather divided at the moment. While Corbyn is trying to push for an election, there are ranks in his party (led by Watson) that want a second referendum first before heading to the polls.





If we do see a second referendum take place, Labour's almost-certain stance is that they will back a Remain campaign but as it stands, we're still some way off from one.



