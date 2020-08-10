Large options at 1.1800 on the EURUSD (call option bias)

Author: Giles Coghlan

Call option tilt

The nearly 3 billion worth of options at the 1.1800 has a call option bias, so watch the level carefully as bulls may try and push away from that level today. Snapshot of the option offering below - there are more on the table but the skew is about 85% call to 15% puts, so the screenshot captures a rough and ready visual representation of the split. 

 
Call option tilt

Price is currently just below the 1.1800 level, so watch the price action around here before the NY cut at 2pm GMT

EURUSD

