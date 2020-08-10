Large options at 1.1800 on the EURUSD (call option bias)

Call option tilt

The nearly 3 billion worth of options at the 1.1800 has a call option bias, so watch the level carefully as bulls may try and push away from that level today. Snapshot of the option offering below - there are more on the table but the skew is about 85% call to 15% puts, so the screenshot captures a rough and ready visual representation of the split.













Price is currently just below the 1.1800 level, so watch the price action around here before the NY cut at 2pm GMT







