Laura strengthens into a hurricane

Storm hits warm gulf waters





As anticipated, tropical storm Laura has now strengthened into a category 1 hurricane. The storm now has maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h.





The storm is expected to continue to intensify over the warm open waters in the gulf of Mexico as it heads towards landfall on Wed-Thurs. Its latest forecast track is further to the west than previously.





"Now that an inner core appears to be trying to form, conditions appear ripe for at least steady intensification, and rapid intensification is becoming more likely before landfall," the NHC said in its latest advisory. "In fact, almost all of the explicit guidance models, save the statistical-dynamical models, are showing a period of rapid strengthening at some point during the next couple of days."





Much of the US offshore production has now shut down, along with refineries on the coast.

