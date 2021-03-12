Let me get this straight, Denmark has sent AstraZeneca into 14-day isolation, right?

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

ICYMI, Justin had the breaking bombshell overnight:

Denmark has imposed a 14-day suspension of vaccinations with the Covid-19 vaccine 
  • Denmark's Health Minister said the suspension was "precautionary."
  • A death has been reported in Denmark - although it was not certain there was a link 

Let's hope this gets sorted very soon. The AstraZeneca vaccine is rolling out right around the globe (and hello to everyone in Australia ... for us it'll be "eventually").

