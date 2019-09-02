LIVE: PM Johnson outside 10 Downing Street. "Lets get on without an election".
GBPUSD is at 1.2056. EURGBP is at 0.9094
Comments: primary
- I am encouraged by the progress we are making the right on Brexit
- Chances of a deal are rising
- Sense in Brussels is that MPs may find way to cancel Brexit is holding us back
- I don't think lawmakers will vote for Brexit delay, hope they won't
- if they do it will make further negotiation impossible
- there are no circumstances in which I will ask Brussels to delay Brexit
- we are leaving October 31 no ifs or buts
- believe we will get a deal at October EU summit
- let's get on without an election
- I don't want an election, you don't want an election
- let's get on with the people's agenda