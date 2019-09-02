LIVE: PM Johnson outside 10 Downing Street. "Lets get on without an election".

GBPUSD is at 1.2056. EURGBP is at 0.9094




PM Johnson
  • I am encouraged by the progress we are making the right on Brexit
  • Chances of a deal are rising 
  • Sense in Brussels is that MPs may find way to cancel Brexit is holding us back
  • I don't think lawmakers will vote for Brexit delay, hope they won't
  • if they do it will make further negotiation impossible
  • there are no circumstances in which I will ask Brussels to delay Brexit
  • we are leaving October 31 no ifs or buts
  • believe we will get a deal at October EU summit
  • let's get on without an election
  • I don't want an election, you don't want an election
  • let's get on with the people's agenda
