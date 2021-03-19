Lots of Fed Talk next week
Powell and Co. all scheduled to speak next week
The Fed decision was on Wednesday and with it ends the quiet period for Fed members to speak.
Next week, we will get a lot of talk from Fed officials that will allow the bond, stock and forex markets the opportunity to either agree or disagree. The market was initially comforted by Powell's press conference after the Fed decision. That comfort lasted less than 24 hours as long market sent yields higher the very next morning.
So who is speaking and when? Below are some of the scheduled talks:
Monday. March 22
- Fed's Barkin discusses Covid scarring
- Feds Powell takes part in BIS panel on central bank innovation (9 AM ET)
- Fed's Bowman gives speech on economic outlook (5:30 PM ET)
Tuesday, March 23
- Feds Bullard discusses economy at LSE event (9 AM ET)
- Fed's Barkin takes part in virtual discussion (11 AM ET)
- Powell, Yellen appear before House panel on CARES act (12 PM ET)
- Feds Williams takes part in virtual discussion ( 2:45 PM ET)
- Fed's parking takes part in virtual discussion (8:50 AM ET
- Feds Powell and Treasury Secretary Yellen appear before Senate banking panel (10 AM ET)
- Feds Williams takes part in moderated discussion (1:35 PM ET)
- Fed's Evans discusses the economic outlook: (6 PM ET)
Thursday, March 25
- Feds Bostic gives speech at economic club of New York (12 PM ET)
- Fed's Evans discusses the economic outlook (1 PM ET)
- Fed's LaRita speaks on the outlook for the economy and monetary policy (3:45 PM)
- Fed's Daly discusses monetary policy (7 PM ET)