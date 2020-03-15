Coronavirus - Lululemon to close Europe and North American stores March 16 through to 27

Greg posted over the weekend on Apple's closing its stores right ar0ound the globe (ex China):

These two are a small sample only of businesses closing, the step is being taken to protect customers and staff. Is it the right step? I'll let the legal folks argue that.





On a side note there are people on the internet claiming this whole thing is scam. When you have rapacious global firms deliberately shutting down there own activities and thus losing revenue that's a pretty stupid claim to make. No doubt they have some convoluted conspiracy to explain it away.





For traders, the path is clear, lower economic growth, easier monetary policy and a boost to fiscal action from governments. Until those actions kick in, and this virus contagion dissipates, markets will remain volatile both ways.







