Macron announces new measures to curb covid

Comments from Macron

  • All regions are now in high alert regarding covid
  • Virus circulating more quickly than forecast
  • We have taken difficult steps but these aren't enough
  • If we don't take drastic action then our doctors will be overwhelmed
  • 2nd wave likely to be worse than first wave
  • France will have 9000 patients in ICU by mid-November
  • Moving between regions will not be possible
  • New measures to take place Friday
  • Work from home will be generalized
  • Universities will go online
  • Bars and restaurants to shut
  • The economy must not stop
  • Schools will stay open
  • External borders to be closed
  • Measures will start Friday and last until Dec 1
  • Non-essential retailers to close
  • Measures to ease once daily infections fall below 5000
Some set of curbs was entirely expected. Schools staying open is a bit better than feared but this is going to be a big hit to GDP.

