Macron announces new measures to curb covid

All regions are now in high alert regarding covid



Virus circulating more quickly than forecast

We have taken difficult steps but these aren't enough

If we don't take drastic action then our doctors will be overwhelmed

2nd wave likely to be worse than first wave

France will have 9000 patients in ICU by mid-November

Moving between regions will not be possible

New measures to take place Friday

Work from home will be generalized

Universities will go online

Bars and restaurants to shut

The economy must not stop



Schools will stay open

External borders to be closed

Measures will start Friday and last until Dec 1

Non-essential retailers to close

Measures to ease once daily infections fall below 5000



Some set of curbs was entirely expected. Schools staying open is a bit better than feared but this is going to be a big hit to GDP.

