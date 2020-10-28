Macron announces new measures to curb covid
Comments from Macron
- All regions are now in high alert regarding covid
- Virus circulating more quickly than forecast
- We have taken difficult steps but these aren't enough
- If we don't take drastic action then our doctors will be overwhelmed
- 2nd wave likely to be worse than first wave
- France will have 9000 patients in ICU by mid-November
- Moving between regions will not be possible
- New measures to take place Friday
- Work from home will be generalized
- Universities will go online
- Bars and restaurants to shut
- The economy must not stop
- Schools will stay open
- External borders to be closed
- Measures will start Friday and last until Dec 1
- Non-essential retailers to close
- Measures to ease once daily infections fall below 5000
Some set of curbs was entirely expected. Schools staying open is a bit better than feared but this is going to be a big hit to GDP.