Mainland Chinese airlines show signs of recovery

Nikkei reporting on some encouraging info out of China,. may be indicative of what is ahead globally?

(Given China is a couple of months ahead of most other countries in coronavirus recovery, travel restrictions being lifted and what have you)

Nikkei citing the latest monthly operation data provided by China's airlines .
  • Shanghai-based Spring Airlines' passenger load factor -- which measures how efficiently passenger seats are filled -- was back to above 70% in April. Still below the 82% passenger load factor reached in January, this came after Spring Airlines -- the country's top low-cost carrier -- achieved a 9.8% month-on-month increase in revenue-passenger-kilometres, or RPK, which shows the carrier is flying more people over longer distances.
  • For the big three state-owned carriers -- China Southern Airlines, China Eastern Airlines and Air China -- passenger load factor came back to around the mid-60% range in April.
Its not all better news, here is the link if you want to follow this up further. 

China airline
See here for global coronavirus case data
