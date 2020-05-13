Major US indices end lower. S&P and NASDAQ close lower for the 2nd straight day
Dow industrial average close lower for the 3rd straight dayThe major US indices are closing the session with declines. The S&P and NASDAQ close low for the 2nd consecutive day while the Dow industrial average has been down 3 days in a row.
The final numbers are showing: him
- S&P index fell -50.12 points or -1.75% to 2820.00. The high reached 2874.14. The low reached 2793.15 before rebounding into the close
- NASDAQ index fell -139.38 points or -1.55% to 8863.16. The high reached 9074.15. The low extended to 8752.68.
- Dow fell -516.81 points or -2.17% to 23247.93. The high reached 23708.90. The low extended to 23067.64.
The stock market moved lower as Fed chair Powell warned of a long road to recovery.
Big losers on the day included:
- United Airlines, -8.8%
- Delta Air Lines, -7.7%
- Schlumberger -7.26%
- Wells Fargo, -6.24%
- American Express, -6.09%
- Walgreens, -5.43%
- Exxon Mobil, -5.01%
- Southwest air, -4.88%
- Micron, -4.79%
- Bank of America -4.57%
- Raytheon technologies,-4.55%
- Travelers, -4.33%
Some winners today included:
- BlackRock, +7.08%
- Chewy, +3.74%
- General Mills, +1.66%
- Papa John's, +1.59%
- Netflix, +1.47%
- Merck, +0.96%
- Amazon, +0.55%