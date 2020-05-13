Major US indices end lower. S&P and NASDAQ close lower for the 2nd straight day

Dow industrial average close lower for the 3rd straight day





S&P index fell -50.12 points or -1.75% to 2820.00. The high reached 2874.14. The low reached 2793.15 before rebounding into the close



NASDAQ index fell -139.38 points or -1.55% to 8863.16. The high reached 9074.15. The low extended to 8752.68.



Dow fell -516.81 points or -2.17% to 23247.93. The high reached 23708.90. The low extended to 23067.64. The stock market moved lower as Fed chair Powell warned of a long road to recovery.



Big losers on the day included:

United Airlines, -8.8%



Delta Air Lines, -7.7%



Schlumberger -7.26%



Wells Fargo, -6.24%



American Express, -6.09%



Walgreens, -5.43%



Exxon Mobil, -5.01%



Southwest air, -4.88%



Micron, -4.79%



Bank of America -4.57%



Raytheon technologies,-4.55%



Travelers, -4.33%

Some winners today included:

BlackRock, +7.08%



Chewy, +3.74%



General Mills, +1.66%



Papa John's, +1.59%



Netflix, +1.47%



Merck, +0.96%



Amazon, +0.55%



The major US indices are closing the session with declines. The S&P and NASDAQ close low for the 2nd consecutive day while the Dow industrial average has been down 3 days in a row.