Major US indices end lower. S&P and NASDAQ close lower for the 2nd straight day

Dow industrial average close lower for the 3rd straight day

The major US indices are closing the session with declines. The S&P and NASDAQ close low for the 2nd consecutive day while the Dow industrial average has been down 3 days in a row.

  • S&P index fell -50.12 points or -1.75% to 2820.00. The high reached 2874.14.  The low reached 2793.15 before rebounding into the close
  • NASDAQ index fell -139.38 points or -1.55% to 8863.16. The high reached 9074.15.  The low extended to 8752.68.
  • Dow fell -516.81 points or -2.17% to 23247.93. The high reached 23708.90. The low extended to 23067.64.
The stock market moved lower as Fed chair Powell warned of a long road to recovery.

Big losers on the day included:
  • United Airlines, -8.8%
  • Delta Air Lines, -7.7%
  • Schlumberger -7.26%
  • Wells Fargo, -6.24%
  • American Express, -6.09%
  • Walgreens, -5.43%
  • Exxon Mobil, -5.01%
  • Southwest air, -4.88%
  • Micron, -4.79%
  • Bank of America -4.57%
  • Raytheon technologies,-4.55%
  • Travelers, -4.33%
Some winners today included:
  • BlackRock, +7.08%
  • Chewy, +3.74%
  • General Mills, +1.66%
  • Papa John's, +1.59%
  • Netflix, +1.47%
  • Merck, +0.96%
  • Amazon, +0.55%
