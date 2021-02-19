Markit Feb prelim US services PMI 58.9 vs 58.0 expected

Markit US surveys for Feb 2021





Highest since March 2015



Prior services 58.3

Manufacturing 58.5 vs 58.8 exp

Prior manufacturing 59.2

Composite 58.8 vs 58.7 prior The services sector is holding up. There's plenty of optimism out there.

Here's the rub:

Input costs across manufacturing and services soared higher as demand outstripped supply, rising at by far the steepest rate since comparable data were first available in 2009.



It's not just input prices either. Firms raised their selling prices at the sharpest rate on record.





Commenting on the PMI data, Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit, said:

