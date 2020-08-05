Coming Up!
Title text for next article
LON +1
SDNY+10
NY -4
TYO +9
GMT
Markit services PMI for July 50.0 vs. 49.6 estimate (flash)
Markit Services PMI for July 2020
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
- Markit services PMI for July 50.0 vs. 49.6. This is the final. The preliminary releases showed up 49.6. The index in June stood at 47.9. The low reached 26.7 in April
- The composite index came in at 50.3 vs. 50.0 preliminary. The reading in June was at 47.9. The low during the depth of the Covid crisis reached 27.0.
- Services and composite index rises to the highest level since January
- services prices change rises to 55.8 vs. 53.1 in June. Which was the highest reading since October 2018
- input prices for services reached its highest level since October 2018
- the composite index prices rose to 56.6 vs. 53.1 in June. That was the highest reading since November 2018
- the composite employment index rose to the highest level since February.
Viewing
Touch / Click anywhere to close