Markit Oct prelim US manufacturing PMI 51.5 vs 50.9 expected

Markit manufacturing and services surveys for the US:





Prior was 51.1

Services 51.0 vs 51.0 expected

Prior services 50.9

Composite PMI 51.2 vs 51.0 prior



This is some good news in a forward-looking indicator. It remains soft but it's showing signs of stabilization or a bounce. That might reflect the better tone in October on the trade war.







Some details from the manufacturing report:

Output 52.7 vs 51.8 prior

New orders 52.5 vs 51.5 prior Services: New business 50.0 vs 50.6 prior -- lowest since 2009



