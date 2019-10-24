Markit Oct prelim US manufacturing PMI 51.5 vs 50.9 expected

Markit manufacturing and services surveys for the US:

markit manufacturing PMI
  • Prior was 51.1
  • Services 51.0 vs 51.0 expected
  • Prior services 50.9
  • Composite PMI 51.2 vs 51.0 prior
This is some good news in a forward-looking indicator. It remains soft but it's showing signs of stabilization or a bounce. That might reflect the better tone in October on the trade war.

Some details from the manufacturing report:
  • Output 52.7 vs 51.8 prior
  • New orders 52.5 vs 51.5 prior
Services:
  • New business 50.0 vs 50.6 prior -- lowest since 2009

