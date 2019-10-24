Markit Oct prelim US manufacturing PMI 51.5 vs 50.9 expected
Markit manufacturing and services surveys for the US:
- Prior was 51.1
- Services 51.0 vs 51.0 expected
- Prior services 50.9
- Composite PMI 51.2 vs 51.0 prior
This is some good news in a forward-looking indicator. It remains soft but it's showing signs of stabilization or a bounce. That might reflect the better tone in October on the trade war.
Some details from the manufacturing report:
- Output 52.7 vs 51.8 prior
- New orders 52.5 vs 51.5 prior
Services:
- New business 50.0 vs 50.6 prior -- lowest since 2009