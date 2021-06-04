May US non-farm payrolls +559K vs +675K expected

Prior was 266K (revised to 278K)



Unemployment rate 5.8% vs 5.9% expected

Prior unemployment rate 6.1%

Participation rate 61.6% vs 61.8% expected (was 62.8% pre-pandemic)

Prior participation rate 61.7%

Underemployment rate 10.2% vs 10.4% prior

Average hourly earnings +0.5% m/m vs +0.2% expected

Average hourly earnings +2.0% y/y vs +1.6% expected

Average weekly hours 34.9 vs 34.9 expected

Two month net revision +27K



Change in private payrolls +492K vs +610K expected

Change in manufacturing payrolls +23K vs +25K expected

Long-term unemployed at 3.8m vs 4.2m prior

The employment-population ratio, at 58.0% vs 57.9% prior (61% before pandemic)

Full report



The drop in the unemployment rate is only because of falling labor force participation, which isn't something you want to see. This is a disappointing number but it's not some kind of catastrophe, it's well within the accepted range. It's a goldilocks number for stocks because it pushes a taper further off the table but doesn't point to a slowdown in the economy.





That said, I would have hoped that the April-May reopening in the US economy would have led to much more than an average of +418K jobs in those two months.







The US dollar is down 25-35 pips across the board after the headlines.





The non-seasonally adjusted number was 973K. The average non-seasonally adjusted number has been 634K above the headline in the past 10 years in May.







Biden will speak about the jobs report at 10:15 am ET, just like he did last month.

