McConnell: No realistic path to quickly pass $2000 stimulus

McConnell is slowly killing hope of a $2000 stimulus check





It was always a longshot but with the latest comments from Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, the odds got even longer.





He said the Senate won't split the three issues President Trump wants: $2000 checks, Section 230 repeal and an election fraud commission.







"The senate won't be bullied into rushing out more borrowed money into the hands of Democrats' rich friends who don't need the help," he said.





He also fretted about the national debt, which will now be a Republican priority after four years of piling it ever-higher and making no real efforts to curb any spending.





Looks like this will be the state of play heading into Tuesday's vote in Georgia. It could take a few days to figure out who the winner of that one is.









