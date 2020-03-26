McDonald's reducing the number of items on US menu during coronavirus pandemic

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

McDonald's will temporarily remove some U.S. menu items over the next few weeks

  • effort to streamline operations during the coronavirus pandemic
  • considering deferring rent and service fees to franchisees
---
Maccas has streamlined their operations like this from time to time to address times of emergency



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose