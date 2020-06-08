Mid morning European market themes
Moods of the moments
- Asian markets traded higher on the day; Nikkei +1.38%, Shanghai Comp +0.24% and Hang Seng +0.3% after good US jobs data and China export data better than feared
- European markets on back foot after weak German Industrial production data. The worst month on record in fact.
- Oil pushed and shoved in range on headlines. Push higher, see here. For pull lower see here.
- The USD is staying in a tight range as the FOMC looms and the market tries to pick a fresh direction post Friday's NFP surprise.