Mid morning European market themes

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Moods of the moments

  • Asian markets traded higher on the day; Nikkei +1.38%, Shanghai Comp +0.24% and Hang Seng +0.3% after good US jobs data and China export data better than feared
  • European markets on back foot after weak German Industrial production data. The worst month on record in fact. 
  • Oil pushed and shoved in range on headlines. Push higher,  see here. For pull lower see here
  • The USD is staying in a tight range as the FOMC looms and the market tries to pick a fresh direction post Friday's NFP surprise. 

