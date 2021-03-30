Mitsubishi UFJ Securities says that it sees $300 million loss tied to a US client

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The fallout continues from the Archegos Capital saga

As much as this is quite an interesting episode in the market, the risk of contagion is rather contained so the reverberations are very much petering out.

Adding to that is the move in the bond market today, and that has stolen the spotlight from the early jitters since the weekend. If it didn't matter on Friday last week, it isn't likely to matter all too much as long as there is no risk of contagion.

