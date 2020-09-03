Mnuchin and Pelosi see stopgap funding bill in October

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Congress needs to pass a bill
One theory was that the October 1 government shutdown deadline would push both sides to the table for a grand bargain on stimulus but it looks like they're going to set that aside and use a stopgap bill to keep the government open.

The White House was looking for a bill to last until mid-December but Democrats could want it to run until after inauguration.

Earlier today:

Sources familiar with the matter told CNN that Democratic leaders are discussing proposing a continuing resolution that would expire in mid-March. That would potentially allow a President Biden and Senate Democrats to play a major role in the next round of government funding shortly after taking office, assuming their party wins this fall.
Meanwhile, stimulus plans are seemingly going nowhere. A few more days like today in the stock market could certainly change the state-of-play.
