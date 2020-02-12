Mnuchin: Entire chapters of phase 2 China deal dealt with
Treasury Secretary Mnuchin
The good news is that the phase 2 processes is continuing despite the coronavirus issues in China. Also although the implementation of phase 1 has slowed down, he characterizes the slowed down to a "certain extent".
- Says 3 – 4 more weeks of data needed to assess the overall impact of coronavirus in China