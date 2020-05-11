Mnuchin on CNBC: Fed, treasury action will have big impact

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaking on CNBC

  • treasury action will have big impact
  • will do whatever is needed to spur economy
  • ongoing talks on state aid, won't bail out pensions
  • reiterates need to step back before new stimulus around
  • stimulus funds are just now getting into US economy
  • number should get better as US enters summer
  • lower rates to give states borrowing opportunities
  • coronavirus bill should resolve liability issues for businesses
  • borrowing money long-term to lock in low interest rates
  • sees no reason to buy back debt
  • denies to comment on Fed action and interest rates
  • keeping some funds in reserve because doesn't know which facilities and markets will need more funding
  • pleased with how HFA actions aiding mortgage market
  • new lending facilities to be launched in several weeks
See here for global coronavirus case data
