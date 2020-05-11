Coming Up!
Mnuchin on CNBC: Fed, treasury action will have big impact
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaking on CNBC
- treasury action will have big impact
- will do whatever is needed to spur economy
- ongoing talks on state aid, won't bail out pensions
- reiterates need to step back before new stimulus around
- stimulus funds are just now getting into US economy
- number should get better as US enters summer
- lower rates to give states borrowing opportunities
- coronavirus bill should resolve liability issues for businesses
- borrowing money long-term to lock in low interest rates
- sees no reason to buy back debt
- denies to comment on Fed action and interest rates
- keeping some funds in reserve because doesn't know which facilities and markets will need more funding
- pleased with how HFA actions aiding mortgage market
- new lending facilities to be launched in several weeks
