Mnuchin reportedly to seek package of $850 billion or more in stimulus later today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Politico reports on the matter

The report says that US Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, is to request a stimulus package of $850 billion or more later today, citing multiple sources involved with the matter.

But just take note that a large portion of the package is expected to be the payroll tax cut - which as Adam pointed out here yesterday, makes little sense and is unlikely to be supported by the House anyway.
ForexLive

