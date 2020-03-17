Mnuchin reportedly to seek package of $850 billion or more in stimulus later today
Politico reports on the matterThe report says that US Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, is to request a stimulus package of $850 billion or more later today, citing multiple sources involved with the matter.
But just take note that a large portion of the package is expected to be the payroll tax cut - which as Adam pointed out here yesterday, makes little sense and is unlikely to be supported by the House anyway.