More on Moderna's proposed COVID-19 vaccine - could be effective in high risk groups
Reuters recap on the coronavirus vaccine news overnight from Moderna (its candidate, mRNA-1273)
- the firm says its proposed vaccine induced immune responses in older adults similar to those in younger participants
- offering hope that it will be effective in people considered to be at high risk for severe complications from the coronavirus
- Moderna said the immune responses in those aged between ages 56 and 70, above age 70 and those 18 to 55-years-old were similar.
- company has so far enrolled over 13,000 participants in its late-stage study
