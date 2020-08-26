More on Moderna's proposed COVID-19 vaccine - could be effective in high risk groups

Reuters recap on the coronavirus vaccine news overnight from Moderna (its candidate, mRNA-1273)

the firm says its proposed vaccine induced immune responses in older adults similar to those in younger participants

offering hope that it will be effective in people considered to be at high risk for severe complications from the coronavirus

More:

Moderna said the immune responses in those aged between ages 56 and 70, above age 70 and those 18 to 55-years-old were similar.

company has so far enrolled over 13,000 participants in its late-stage study

