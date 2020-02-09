Monday morning early levels - indicative forex prices - 10 February 2020
Welcome all to the start of the new FX week.
As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin. It improves when more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.
Some small change from late Friday levels:
- EUR/USD 1.0946
- USD/JPY 109.68
- GBP/USD 1.2888
- USD/CHF 0.9770
- USD/CAD 1.3299
- AUD/USD 0.6677
- NZD/USD 0.6403
I'll be back soon with weekend news.