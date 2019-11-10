Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 11 November 2019

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!



As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

Some small change from late Friday levels:



EUR/USD 1.1024



USD/JPY 109.20



GBP/USD 1.2788



USD/CHF 0.9968



USD/CAD 1.3221



AUD/USD 0.6863



NZD/USD 0.6330





Be back soon with weekend news.



