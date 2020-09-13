Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 14 September 2020
Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!
As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin.
It improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all until then, so take care out there. Its currently just after 4am in Tokyo (3 in Singapore and Hong Kong) so there is a good few hours until liquidity improves.
Little change from late Friday levels:
- EUR/USD 1.1841
- USD/JPY 106.16
- GBP/USD 1.2803
- USD/CHF 0.9092
- USD/CAD 1.3188
- AUD/USD 0.7276
- NZD/USD 0.6668