Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices 2 September 2019
Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week.
As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.
Some small change from late Friday levels:
EUR/USD 1.0996USD/JPY 105.97
GBP/USD 1.2146
USD/CHF 0.9906
USD/CAD 1.3318
AUD/USD 0.6718
NZD/USD 0.6299
I'll be back soon with weekend news. More US tariffs on China kicked in over the weekend. And, more China tariffs on US goods also. All were announced in advance ICYMI.