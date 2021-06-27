Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 28 June 2021
Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week.On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online.
Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.
Guide:
- EUR/USD 1.1937
- USD/JPY 110.77
- GBP/USD 1.3906
- USD/CHF 0.9192
- USD/CAD 1.2295
- AUD/USD 0.7590 ... with some choppy early action after news of the expanded Sydney lockdown over the weekend
- NZD/USD 0.7073