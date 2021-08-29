Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 30 August 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!

As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin. It improves as more Asian centres come on online. Until then prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

Some small change from late Friday levels:
  • EUR/USD 1.1793
  • USD/JPY 109.82
  • GBP/USD 1.3759
  • USD/CHF 0.9126, notably up a few points  
  • USD/CAD 1.2622
  • AUD/USD 0.7306
  • NZD/USD 0.6998 and this one notably down a few points
On the equities front, some of the weekend traders in OTC products (lookin' at you CFDs) indicating (take this as a very rough guide indeed):
  • S&P +0.05%
  • Nas +0.02%

Be back soon with weekend news. 

ICYMI:
