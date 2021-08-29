Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 30 August 2021

EUR/USD 1.1793



USD/JPY 109.82



GBP/USD 1.3759



USD/CHF 0.9126, notably up a few points



USD/CAD 1.2622



AUD/USD 0.7306



NZD/USD 0.6998 and this one notably down a few points

On the equities front, some of the weekend traders in OTC products (lookin' at you CFDs) indicating (take this as a very rough guide indeed):

S&P +0.05%

Nas +0.02%





Some small change from late Friday levels:Be back soon with weekend news.