Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 7 June 2021 ... not much change despite Yellen's remarks

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!





As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.





Some small change only from late Friday levels despite comments over the weekend from US Treasury Secretary Yellen:





Higher interest rates would be a "plus" for society and for the Federal Reserve

US monetary policy can handle inflation risks

Biden's $4 trillion spending plan would be good for the US, even if it contributes to rising inflation and results in higher interest rates

Forex rates not fussed all that much, a wee bit higher for USD:

EUR/USD 1.2163



USD/JPY 109.52



GBP/USD 1.4149



USD/CHF 0.8996



USD/CAD 1.2080



AUD/USD 0.7738



NZD/USD 0.7197 the weakest Be back soon with weekend news.

Be back soon with weekend news.





Note, its a market holiday in New Zealand today. Its not 6am in Sydney/Melbourne yet so its extra early (& thin!) for rates this week!



