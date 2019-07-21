Monday morning opening forex levels - indicative prices

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week. Here is a guide to indicative rates.



As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin. It improves as more Asian centres come on online. Until then, rates can swing around on not too much at all, so take care.

So, far not too much change from late Friday levels:

EUR/USD 1.1216

USD/JPY 107.78

GBP/USD 1.2515

USD/CHF 0.9831

USD/CAD 1.3060

AUD/USD 0.7045

NZD/USD 0.6767







I'll be back with weekend headlines.



