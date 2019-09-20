Montana agricultural official says China visit was only scheduled yesterday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Maybe it was a scheduling issue?

A spokeswoman on CNBC from the Montana agricultural bureau said that the China visit to the area was hastily arranged yesterday but that they got a call today that it was cancelled.

Could it have just been scheduling?

Her comments, I think, have helped to lift sentiment from the lows.

I might be missing out on some of the details here and this could be nothing but it's a dicey market right now. There are 90 minutes to the equity close and 2.5 hours for FX. I don't think anyone will be going home early.

