More details on Iran's reported retaliation 'scenarios' against the US

Iran says that the "revenge operation" will not just be one single operation

Iran's Supreme National Security Council secretary, Ali Shamkhani, says that "a total of 19 bases, including 11 head bases, the closest to the eastern and western borders of Iran, and along with 8 US bases in the north and south of Iran, are on high alert".





Adding that "we are aware of their military personnel and equipment and we are tracking their smallest developments".





This is basically an outright threat towards the US and it will be interesting to see how Trump responds to this - whether verbally or actual military action.





I've said it before, the first rule of military response is to never talk about it. The fact that Iran is so brazen about the issue certainly raises some eyebrows about what they plan to do.



