More from California: Biggest daily jump in virus cases

Number of deaths increased by 65.





In addition they reporting 65 new deaths which brings the total to 5515. That is still well below the 31,000+ from New York State and the 13,000+ in New Jersey (the two highest death counts in the US).







Nevertheless the trend in cases is still to the upside. The news is a rehash so there has not been much impact in the markets





California death numbers are also behind Massachusetts, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Michigan despite having the second-highest case count total.

Adam reported earlier the California virus cases rose by 5019. The total is up to 183,073. The increase represents the biggest daily jump in virus cases.